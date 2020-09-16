Grieving over penniless goldsmith’s death, wife and daughter end lives

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Following the death of a poverty-stricken goldsmith, his wife and a daughter ended their lives near here. Another daughter who attempted to kill herself has been rescued. Police sources said goldsmith Vadivel Murugan, who was in his 70s, was a native of a village near Suchindram.

He and his wife Pankajam (70) had been residing along with their daughters in a rented house in Ozuginaseri. Both daughters were unmarried and were residing with their parents. On Tuesday morning, Pankajam and her two daughters Mala (46) and Cachu (45) were found in Ezhayanainarkulam Tank near Suchindram with their hands tied, sources said.

On information, Suchindram police rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Cachu. The other two died. Cachu was admitted to Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital. Police sources said Vadivel Murugan, the sole breadwinner of the family, had suffered an injury on his leg and could not go for work for more than two months. On Monday, he died at his house. The family left the body at the house and had gone to the tank to kill themselves, sources said. Police are investigating the case.