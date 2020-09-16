STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

How do you plan to scrap NEET, Vijayabasker asks Stalin

Health Minister C Vijayabasker on Tuesday asked DMK president MK Stalin to reveal his strategy to scrap NEET after eight months as has been promising in his speeches recently. 

Published: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

C Vijayabasker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabasker on Tuesday asked DMK president MK Stalin to reveal his strategy to scrap NEET after eight months as has been promising in his speeches recently. If Stalin spells out his idea, the AIADMK government is ready to implement it immediately to safeguard students of Tamil Nadu.  Stalin has been saying that the DMK would be coming to power in eight months and it would scrap NEET, the minister said.

“How can NEET be scrapped in eight months since it is being implemented at the national level based on a verdict of the Supreme Court?  The Leader of the Opposition should not confuse students and their parents by making such a promise. Such false hopes will demoralise students.” Responding, Stalin said, “Ban on Jallikattu also came based on a verdict of the Supreme Court.  

Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin leaving Kalaivanar Arangam

But the then Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, approached the Central government and the State Assembly adopted a resolution for Jallikattu and sent it to the Centre and permission was obtained. In the same way, the DMK will come to power in eight months. Adopting the same strategy you adopted for Jallikattu, we will put pressure on the Centre.

Definitely, the Union government has to consider our pressure.  Now, the present government should put pressure on the Centre to scrap NEET.” However, Vijayabaskar pointed out that Jallikattu was an issue pertaining only to Tamil Nadu, whereas NEET was a national issue. “While all other State governments have accepted NEET, Tamil Nadu is the only State pursuing a legal battle against the test. So, a Jallikattu-like solution cannot be found for NEET,” he added. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the Congress and the DMK were responsible for introducing NEET in 2010 and the successive AIADMK governments had been fighting it legally. Without naming Nalini Chidambaram, who argued in support of NEET, Palaniswami charged that the DMK had connived with the Congress in introducing the test and it was responsible for the death of 13 persons. “You have committed a historical blunder,” he told the DMK.

Congress MLAs evicted 
When AIADMK MLA Inbadurai charged that Nalini Chidambaram, wife of Congress leader P Chidambaram, argued in favour of NEET before the Supreme Court and that all efforts to scrap NEET became useless because of her, Congress MLAs objected to this and demanded that the remark be expunged.  They trooped to the well of the house and spoke to the Speaker. The Speaker said they could respond to Inbadurai when their MLA gets a chance to speak. When Congress MLAs continued to sit in the well of the House, the Speaker ordered their eviction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET MK Stalin C Vijayabasker
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp