Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Puducherry: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

The teams would serve legal notices, leading to prosecution and impose penalties on violators during festivals and social gatherings.

Published: 16th September 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said joint mobile teams comprising police, revenue and municipal officials would be constituted to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 safety norms and prevention of violations of the protocols in the union territory.

In her whatsapp message, the former IPS officer said, "Times ahead are challenging.

Festivals and ceremonies in air conditioned closed halls would be a big risk for all breathing the same air even when one wears mask.

" She further said there would also be serious violation of social distancing norms.

Appealing to the public to understand that prevention and precaution would be most important right now for oneself and also for loved ones, Bedi said, "there is no real cure to this virus still.

All medical facilities are only a support system.

" The Lt Governor noted that to ensure enforcement of safety norms joint mobile teams would be formed, which would comprise police, revenue and municipal officials and they would be called "Covid Prevention teams.

" The teams would videograph violation of safety norms and legal notices would be served leading to prosecution, trial and imposition of penalties on those violating the norms during festivals and social gatherings, she added.

