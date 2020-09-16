New system to facilitate quick grievance redressal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that an Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System (GCMS) would be launched to facilitate quick redressal of grievances.

Making this announcement under Rule 110, Palaniswami said that at present, people send petitions to the government through district-level grievances day, Amma grievance redressal scheme, Amma call centre, Chief Minister’s Special Cell, farmers and fishermen grievance redressal day, etc.

“On many occasions, an individual submits petitions at multiple places. So, integrating all grievance redressal bodies for expeditious action becomes necessary. Hence the new GCMS,” he said. The GCMS would be implemented through the Information Technology Department at a cost of 12.78 crore.

In the first phase, this centre would have a 100-seat held desk. It would be expanded based on future requirement. The Chief Minister also pointed out that most of the petitions were relating to employment. The petitions would be scrutinised quickly and, if needed, skill development training given to the person concerned and steps would be taken to provide a job. Besides, an individual can register his grievances regarding multiple government departments.

No need for a revised budget for 2020-21: OPS

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said there was no need for presenting a revised budget for the current fiscal 2020-21 due to corona-related expenditure since all of them would be included in the first supplementary estimates to be tabled in the House on Wednesday. Responding to the views of the Opposition parties in the Assembly, Panneerselvam said, so far, the State government had spent a sum of `7,167.97 crore under various heads towards relief measures as well as corona prevention works. The committee headed by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan would submit its recommendations on the revival of State economy very soon. The Deputy Chief Minister said due to austerity measures implemented following the corona developments, the government had saved `7,396.05 crore. However, the government has been implementing welfare scheme continuously.