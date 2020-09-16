STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sasikala to be released on January 27: RTI reply 

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who has been cooling her heels at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, will be released in another four months.

Published: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who has been cooling her heels at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, will be released in another four months. The release date has been revealed by the Department of Prisons & Correctional Services in a reply to a plea filed under the RTI Act.

According to the reply, Sasikala will be released on January 27 if she does not avail herself of parole facility and pays the fine amount levied by the court. If she fails to pay the amount, the jail term will extend by 13 months and she will be released only on February 27, 2022.

Advocate and RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy had sought information about Sasikala’s release date. In its reply on September 11, the department said, “As per prison records, convict prisoner number 9234 Sasikala’s ‘probable date of release’ is 27-1-2021, provided the in-default fine amount is paid as awarded by the honourable court. Further, her ‘probable date of release’ would be 27-2-2022 if the fine is not paid.

Subsequently, the probable date of release may vary if she utilises parole facility.” While passing the judgment, the court had levied a fine of Rs 10 crore and Sasikala will now have to pay it fully to avoid being in the jail for another 13 months. It is learnt that the department had not revealed the information under the RTI Act about the release date of Sasikala earlier.

The application was filed on August 4, but there was no reply from the prisons department. Murthy had then written to the Chief Justice of Karnataka requesting direction to the office concerned to provide the information under the RTI Act. Only then, a month after the plea was filed, the department sent the reply.
Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran are lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison after they were convicted and awarded a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court in February 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala RTI AIADMK
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp