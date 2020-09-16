Sasikala to be released on January 27: RTI reply 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who has been cooling her heels at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, will be released in another four months. The release date has been revealed by the Department of Prisons & Correctional Services in a reply to a plea filed under the RTI Act.

According to the reply, Sasikala will be released on January 27 if she does not avail herself of parole facility and pays the fine amount levied by the court. If she fails to pay the amount, the jail term will extend by 13 months and she will be released only on February 27, 2022.

Advocate and RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy had sought information about Sasikala’s release date. In its reply on September 11, the department said, “As per prison records, convict prisoner number 9234 Sasikala’s ‘probable date of release’ is 27-1-2021, provided the in-default fine amount is paid as awarded by the honourable court. Further, her ‘probable date of release’ would be 27-2-2022 if the fine is not paid.

Subsequently, the probable date of release may vary if she utilises parole facility.” While passing the judgment, the court had levied a fine of Rs 10 crore and Sasikala will now have to pay it fully to avoid being in the jail for another 13 months. It is learnt that the department had not revealed the information under the RTI Act about the release date of Sasikala earlier.

The application was filed on August 4, but there was no reply from the prisons department. Murthy had then written to the Chief Justice of Karnataka requesting direction to the office concerned to provide the information under the RTI Act. Only then, a month after the plea was filed, the department sent the reply.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran are lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison after they were convicted and awarded a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court in February 2017.