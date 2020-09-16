STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government to set up an integrated platform to redress public grievances

In the first phase, the initiative will be carried out by the Information Technology Department at an estimated cost of Rs 12.78 crores

Published: 16th September 2020

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System (IIPGCMS) is to be set up to serve as a common platform for public grievances under various government departments, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, various government departments run their own grievance redressal mechanism or helplines. At the district level, on Mondays there are public grievance meetings and separate grievance redressal for farmers, fishermen and pensioners among others. Similarly, at the state level, petitions are received by the CM’s cell and AMMA call centres.

In order to integrate these grievance redressal mechanisms and offer quick solutions, the new system is to be set up, the announcement said.

In the first phase, the initiative will be carried out by the Information Technology Department at an estimated cost of Rs 12.78 crores. Initially, it will be able to accommodate around 100 people in
the support centre which may then be scaled up according to the requirement, the announcement said.

Further, considering the fact that several petitions received online or by government officials pertain to requests for employment, the system will help petitioners avail skill development training and appropriate job opportunities, the statement added.

