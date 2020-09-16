STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,652 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths; minister discharged after recovery

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and is
continuing physio, said his son SP Charan

Published: 16th September 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai covid tests

A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,652 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths taking the tally to 5,19,860 and toll to 8,559.

Chennai alone recorded 983 cases. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 220 cases, Kancheepuram 189 and Tiruvallur 282.

Coimbatore reported the second highest number of cases with 549. Salem reported 280 cases while Cuddalore reported 263 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the state tested 84,567 samples and 82,644 people on the day. Also, 5,768 people were discharged after treatment. Among the deceased, seven didn't have any co-morbidities.

TN Minister discharged after treatment:

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevoor S Ramachandran was discharged from a private hospital on Wednesday after treatment for COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by Apollo Hospital, the minister was admitted to the hospital on September 8 for COVID-19 treatment.

"We are very pleased to inform that the Honourable Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevoor S Ramachandran has been discharged from Apollo Hospital, Greams Road today 16th September after successful treatment and complete cure from COVID-19," the release said.

SPB stable

Meanwhile, SP Charan, film producer and son of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tweeted about his dad's health condition on Wednesday. "Dad is stable and is continuing physio. ECMO and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus SP Balasubrahmanyam Sevoor S Ramachandran
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp