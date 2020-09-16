Tamil Nadu reports 5,652 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths; minister discharged after recovery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,652 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths taking the tally to 5,19,860 and toll to 8,559.

Chennai alone recorded 983 cases. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 220 cases, Kancheepuram 189 and Tiruvallur 282.

Coimbatore reported the second highest number of cases with 549. Salem reported 280 cases while Cuddalore reported 263 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the state tested 84,567 samples and 82,644 people on the day. Also, 5,768 people were discharged after treatment. Among the deceased, seven didn't have any co-morbidities.

TN Minister discharged after treatment:

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevoor S Ramachandran was discharged from a private hospital on Wednesday after treatment for COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by Apollo Hospital, the minister was admitted to the hospital on September 8 for COVID-19 treatment.

"We are very pleased to inform that the Honourable Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevoor S Ramachandran has been discharged from Apollo Hospital, Greams Road today 16th September after successful treatment and complete cure from COVID-19," the release said.

SPB stable

Meanwhile, SP Charan, film producer and son of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tweeted about his dad's health condition on Wednesday. "Dad is stable and is continuing physio. ECMO and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him."