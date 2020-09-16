Tirupathur: Former councillor sits before car in protest against STP proposal

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Opposing the proposal to build a sludge treatment plant (STP) for the underground sewerage system (UGSS) to be set up at A Kaspa in Ambur municipality, former municipal councillor E Sureshbabu on Tuesday blocked the vehicle of officials who were on their way to the site for inspection.

Joint chief environmental engineer (JCEE) M Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board executive engineer Shanmugam were travelling in a jeep towards the site, when Sureshbabu squatted on the road blocking the vehicle.

“Residents here have been opposing the STP construction near their homes and moreover, the site is very close to Palar River basin. The people don’t want to suffer the foul smell from the STP all the time. We also fear for the river getting polluted with the water discharge from the plant,” Sureshbabu said.

Officials in response said nothing was finalised and they were there only for inspection. “The civic body has already said that treated water would not be discharged into the river,” the JCEE said.

