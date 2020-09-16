STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN plans to strengthen IT infrastructure in tier-2, 3 cities

Published: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is actively engaging with the industry to strengthen and develop the IT sector across the State, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, according to Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Information Technology RB Udayakumar.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 19th edition of Connect 2020, an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) jointly with the Government of Tamil Nadu and co-hosted by STPI - Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Government of India. Udayakumar said the State has been upgrading its IT infrastructure in a dynamic manner to facilitate speedy access to information and delivery of various services of the Government of Tamil Nadu to the citizens in faster and efficient manner.

He also highlighted the rural broadband project, Bharatnet, which is being implemented in the State on an investment of Rs 1,815 crore. Under the project, 12,524 villages will be connected through optical fibre network and provided with not less than 1 GBPS high-speed network connectivity in each village, he said.
Information Technology secretary Hans Raj Verma, who also spoke, said that by next year traction of 5G will be happening in the State and the government is keen on bridging the technology divide by focussing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. “Tamil Nadu is not a single megapolis of Chennai.

It is a series of towns spread across the length and breadth of the State,” Verma said. The State has partnered with Zoho Corporation to generate jobs in Tier-2 nd Tier-3 cities where in the next level of champions in creativity will emerge, he added. Earlier, Udayakumar said that IT & ITes exports increased by 12 per cent -- to Rs 1.39-lakh crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1.23-lakh crore in the previous year. Employment by the sector grew nearly 12 per cent to 7.4 lakh in 2019-20, he added.

Jean Francois Baril, Executive Chairman of HMD Global, which holds the licence to manufacture and sell Nokia-branded phones, said his company is planning to grow its manufacturing and sourcing from India to meet its global demand. In the context of the new geopolitical crisis developing, this is currently at a very serious level discussion at the highest level of the company, he added.

