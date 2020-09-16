Tricolour insult case: BJP leader SV Sheker granted anticipatory bail

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP functionary and actor SV Sheker in a case filed against him by the Chennai Police for allegedly insulting the national flag.
Before granting the bail, the court directed the actor to appear for inquiry as and when required by the police.
The actor, in a video message posted on social media on August 3, had said that the national flag contains saffron colour denoting the Hindus, white the Christians, and green the Muslims. He also wondered as to whether the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would desist from hoisting the flag just because it contained saffron colour on the Independence Day.
The state government, during the hearing, sought an undertaking affidavit expressing his remorse for his actions. The actor subsequently, in his affidavit, expressed remorse and said he would not repeat such an act in the future.
CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP functionary and actor SV Sheker in a case filed against him by the Chennai Police for allegedly insulting the national flag.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report
Rupee settles 14 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar
His experience will be missed this IPL season: Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga
Sushant Singh not Rajput, they don't hang themselves: RJD MLA's comment sparks row
Miscreants damage Nandi idol at 12th century Shiva temple in Andhra's Krishna district
FBI announces reward of USD 15,000 for information on the murder of Indian national in 2012