Tricolour insult case: BJP leader SV Sheker granted anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP functionary and actor SV Sheker in a case filed against him by the Chennai Police for allegedly insulting the national flag.



Before granting the bail, the court directed the actor to appear for inquiry as and when required by the police.



The actor, in a video message posted on social media on August 3, had said that the national flag contains saffron colour denoting the Hindus, white the Christians, and green the Muslims. He also wondered as to whether the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would desist from hoisting the flag just because it contained saffron colour on the Independence Day.



The state government, during the hearing, sought an undertaking affidavit expressing his remorse for his actions. The actor subsequently, in his affidavit, expressed remorse and said he would not repeat such an act in the future.

