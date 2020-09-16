Villupuram to get new university from this year, says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the state Assembly on Wednesday that based on the long-standing public demand, a new university headquartered in Villupuram will be set up.

The Chief Minister said that the Thiruvalluvar University will be bifurcated and the new university will be set up at Villupuram. He also added that the university will start operations from the current year. He made the announcement under rule 110 of the house proceedings.

The announcement said that several higher educational institutions have been created and several others upgraded under ‘Amma’s government’ so that the dreams of students in every corner of the state to pursue higher education will be fulfilled.

Owing to these efforts, the higher education gross enrolment ratio of Tamil Nadu, at 49%, is higher than the country’s overall 26.3%, the announcement said.

Asked why the university has to be bifurcated, the Chief Minister clarified that the proposal comes considering the need of students in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi to pursue higher education. He said this will lead to better administration.