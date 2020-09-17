Consider extending upper age limit for employees in TASMAC: Madurai bench of Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed TASMAC to consider extending the upper age limit for contract employees in TASMAC from 58 years to 59 on a par with permanent employees.

Justice R Suresh Kumar was hearing petitions filed by two contract employees of TASMAC seeking an extension of their service based on a recent G.O. passed by the State government increasing retirement age of public servants from 58 to 59 years.

The judge noted that though the G.O. only applies to employees who were in regular service as on May 31, 2020, the petitioners sought the above relief.

However, the upper age limit for contract employees of TASMAC had been fixed as 58 only because the previous upper age limit of regular employees was 58, the judge pointed out. Hence, when the latter has been enhanced, there is no impediment for the company to enhance the upper age limit for the former, the judge opined.

He also added that this can be done on case to case basis so that deserving employees alone are benefited and no prejudice is caused to the company.

