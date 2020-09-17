From engineer to dairy farmer

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking for it. Don’t Settle”- Steve Jobs. Inspired by the legend’s words, an engineer quit his lucrative job in the IT sector to pursue his love for animal husbandry. R Saravana Prabhu holds a Masters degree in Computer Design and Manufacturing and has worked on several projects for the country’s top tech house ISRO.

“Just like everyone else, I joined an IT company in Chennai for my bread and butter. Although I was earning close to Rs 1 lakh a month, there was no fulfilment in that job”, the 32-year-old said. After a long thought process, Prabhu quit his job and returned to his hometown Kodangipatti to pursue what he loved. “I always wanted to do something different. After my father’s death in 2013, I returned to my hometown. With help from my friend Venkatesh Babu, I decided to try my hand at Animal Husbandry,” Prabhu recalled. Venkatesh, an agriculture graduate, helped him in setting up a dairy farm in the village.

In just five years, Prabhu learnt the nuances of animal husbandry and is milking success. He currently owns 4 horses, 35 sheep and goats, 20 cattle heads including native breeds such as Kangeyam and more than 30 country chickens in the farm.

He sells A1 Jersey milk for Rs 54 a litre and A2 Kangayam cattle milk at Rs 90 a litre. Apart from that, he sells sheep, goats and country chicken. Asked if he ever regretted the decision to quit his job, pat came the reply, “Who knows, I would have been fired due to the Covid crisis had I stayed put!”