STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

From engineer to dairy farmer

 R Saravana Prabhu holds a Masters degree in Computer Design and Manufacturing and has worked on several projects for the country’s top tech house ISRO.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking for it. Don’t Settle”- Steve Jobs. Inspired by the legend’s words, an engineer quit his lucrative job in the IT sector to pursue his love for animal husbandry. R Saravana Prabhu holds a Masters degree in Computer Design and Manufacturing and has worked on several projects for the country’s top tech house ISRO.

“Just like everyone else, I joined an IT company in Chennai for my bread and butter. Although I was earning close to Rs 1 lakh a month, there was no fulfilment in that job”, the 32-year-old said. After a long thought process, Prabhu quit his job and returned to his hometown Kodangipatti to pursue what he loved. “I always wanted to do something different. After my father’s death in 2013, I returned to my hometown. With help from my friend Venkatesh Babu, I decided to try my hand at Animal Husbandry,” Prabhu recalled. Venkatesh, an agriculture graduate, helped him in setting up a dairy farm in the village.

In just five years, Prabhu learnt the nuances of animal husbandry and is milking success. He currently owns 4 horses, 35 sheep and goats, 20 cattle heads including native breeds such as Kangeyam and more than 30 country chickens in the farm.

He sells A1 Jersey milk for Rs 54 a litre and A2 Kangayam cattle milk at Rs 90 a litre. Apart from that, he sells sheep, goats and country chicken. Asked if he ever regretted the decision to quit his job, pat came the reply, “Who knows, I would have been fired due to the Covid crisis had I stayed put!”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp