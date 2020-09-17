STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grievances reach Hosur MLA instantly as youth form Telegram group for people

The group has received over 159 public grievances that include issues like, water scarcity, the need for drainage, streetlight malfunctioning, damaged potholed roads, among others.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telegram

For representational purposes

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: While one end of the lockdown spectrum has people comfortably cooped up at their homes, the other set of people found it difficult to connect with the local body representative and address their grievances. Though a slew of officials worked towards the betterment of these people, nothing seemed to work in a correct channel.

At this juncture, a group of youth ensured that those in distress could contact the Hosur MLA through the Telegram application; they made a group named -- My MLA Hosur -- to connect the people and the MLA.

My MLA Hosur, a Telegram group was created by M Anandhan, an entrepreneur with the support of few volunteers from Hosur to connect the people with the DMK MLA SA Sathya on August 6.

According to sources, the group has received over 159 public grievances that include issues like, water scarcity, the need for drainage, streetlight malfunctioning, damaged potholed roads, among others.

Coordinator of the group M Anandhan, said, "It all started during the lockdown period. When many office goers found it difficult to commute to the nearby state, Bengaluru from Hosur, the My MLA Hosur group helped them to get past the restriction. When they approached MLA through the group, he interfered and got permission for the people to move freely without any restriction. The group was started after discussing it with the Hosur MLA. Later, the group was used to clear the issues of other residents as well," he explained.

He said that five volunteers -- KV Nagesh, Thilak, Kishore, Vinoth and Mukherjee -- are working from M Anandhan's side, while three representatives are working for the MLA.

MLA SA Sathya said that every day he receives a communication to his office from 'My MLA Hosur' group. Since the inception of the group, the grievances are resolved in a short span, he added.

Group coordinator Anandhan said that out of 159 complaints received, 45 petitions were resolved, five were rejected, five are on hold, 104 are under progress. In future, the group will have an administrator from various stakeholders, like residential association representative, company employee, vendors association. This was coordinated by a group of volunteers with a social cause, he added.

"Now, many applicants are approaching their respective panchayat heads, clerks, water operators and other offices through the group. Contact numbers of the respective offices provided in the group," Anandhan stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hosur MLA
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp