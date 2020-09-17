Stricter punishment for crimes against women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crimes against women would soon attract stricter punishment in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Wednesday. In concurrence with the Centre, the State plans to make a few amendments to the Crimes against Women section under the IPC.

Thereby, jail time for dowry deaths would be increased from seven to 10 years; using criminal force to “disrobe” women (354B) would attract five to seven years’ jail-term instead of three; repeated offenses such as stalking (354D) would attract a maximum punishment of seven years instead of five.

Trafficking of minors for sex trade by selling them (Sec 372) or buying them (Sec 373) would attract punishment ranging between seven years and life term. That apart, the announcement said, many other initiatives have been taken by the government, including formation of a Women and Children unit in March 2019. Special patrol vehicles to deter crimes against women and children and create awareness on drug abuse and child marriage are in place, the announcement said.