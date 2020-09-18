STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Edappadi urges Centre to allot 10K seats in India BPO Scheme to Tamil Nadu

“The success rate of this scheme in Tamil Nadu in terms of commencement of operations is more than 93 percent,” the Chief Minister pointed out

Published: 18th September 2020 02:05 PM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the Union Minister for Electronics, IT, Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to allot 10,000 seats under the India BPO Scheme to Tamil Nadu considering the tremendous success of the scheme in the state.

Congratulating the Union Minister for launching the India BPO Promotion Scheme to incentivise Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) firms for setting up operations in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the country for employment generation, Palaniswami, in his letter to Prasad, said this scheme had provided viability gap funding for setting up 48,300 seats with a total outlay of Rs 493 crore across the country.

Recalling that Tamil Nadu had so far provided 7,705 seats in Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) - Chennai jurisdiction (which includes 7,605 seats in the state and 100 in the Union Territory of Puducherry) to the BPO industry in the region, the Chief Minister said this has resulted in creating direct employment for 8,387 people and indirect employment for 16,774 people.

“The success rate of this scheme in Tamil Nadu in terms of commencement of operations is more than 93 percent,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Underscoring the point that this scheme had resulted in setting up of 51 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Promotion Scheme (IBPS) units in 13 Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister pointed out that his scheme was in line with the Tamil Nadu government’s vision for creating employment in the rural areas.

