GST search on premises of brick kiln owners

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following allegations of tax evasion, the officials of Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, on Thursday, carried out searches at 25 places belonging to owners of four major brick kiln units at Chinna Thadagam and its nearby areas, in Coimbatore district.

Thadagam region is home to more than 200 brick kilns. Sources said that the searches that started at 10 am on Thursday continued for nearly 10 hours. “The quantum of evasion is being ascertained and it could run up to a few crores,” they said, adding that the kilns apart, searches were also carried out at the houses and offices of the owners.

Joint commissioner of GST and Central Excise, VK Vamshadhara said that many brick kiln units in Coimbatore have neither taken registration under Section 22 of CGST Act nor have paid the duty as prescribed under section 9 of the CGST Act. “Building bricks attract 5 per cent GST.