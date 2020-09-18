STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

GST search on premises of brick kiln owners

Thadagam region is home to more than 200 brick kilns. Sources said that the searches that started at 10 am on Thursday continued for nearly 10 hours. 

Published: 18th September 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following allegations of tax evasion, the officials of Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, on Thursday, carried out searches at 25 places belonging to owners of four major brick kiln units at Chinna Thadagam and its nearby areas, in Coimbatore district. 

Thadagam region is home to more than 200 brick kilns. Sources said that the searches that started at 10 am on Thursday continued for nearly 10 hours. “The quantum of evasion is being ascertained and it could run up to a few crores,” they said, adding that the kilns apart, searches were also carried out at the houses and offices of the owners. 

Joint commissioner of GST and Central Excise, VK Vamshadhara said that many brick kiln units in Coimbatore have neither taken registration under Section 22 of CGST Act nor have paid the duty as prescribed under section 9 of the CGST Act. “Building bricks attract 5 per cent GST. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp