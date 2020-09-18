STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, penalties for violating quarantine norms, failing to report COVID-19 symptoms in Puducherry

Joint action teams have been formed to inculcate behavioural changes in people managing marriage halls and those attending functions there, said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Published: 18th September 2020 08:36 PM

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

A government notification to this effect was issued by the health department on Friday (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has levied a fine of Rs 500 for violating quarantine norms and Rs 1000 for violating isolation norms.

A government notification to this effect was issued by the health department on Friday. Those under quarantine or isolation should observe the norms prescribed for the management of the pandemic. However, several such persons have been found flouting the norms and moving about in public, which has led to an increase in infections.

Six categories of officials have been empowered to levy the fines which include the Director of Health, Local Administration, District Magistrate of the District, Superintendent of Police, Regional Administrators of Mahe and Yanam, besides Inspector of Police, Tahsildar, Commune Panchayat Commissioner and General Duty Medical officers and above, Dean and directors of medical and dental colleges of the government.

Penal action for failing to report COVID symptoms and failing to respond to medical teams visiting houses

The administration has also ordered penal action under the provisions of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act for failing to report symptoms of COVID 19 i.e, fever, cough, cold, breathlessness to the nearest PHC or Covid focus centre as well as failing to respond to ANMs, ASHA workers, Anganwadi Teachers during their field visit.

District Collector and District magistrate T Arun in his order also said that people and all clinical establishments and nursing homes have to report to PHCs if they see any such symptoms in patients. All such establishments should submit daily reports to the Deputy Director (primary health). All establishments (government, private, industrial and commercial) should report to PHCs if any of their officials/staff have symptoms related to Covid. Any violation of the instructions is punishable.

Joint action teams for marriage halls and legal action for violation of social distancing norms

Joint action teams have been formed to inculcate behavioural changes in people managing marriage halls and those attending functions there, said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Bedi said most of the COVID 19 infections are coming from social gatherings and by breathing the same air or sharing of food besides touching already infected things. Congested air conditioned halls are the fastest way to spread the infection. Marriage halls which are not observing the laid down protocol will be brought under a close watch by this joint team, she said adding that they will face legal action.

Any marriage halls violating social distancing norms will be liable for legal action as per law, she said. The joint team will visit the hall and take action as per the merits of the situation. People are urged to avoid such congested functions and protect themselves, she added.

