SHRC seeks detailed report on death of youth called for police questioning near Madurai

K Ramesh (20) of Anaikaraipatti village in Peraiyur taluk was summoned by the Saptur police for questioning on Wednesday; his body was found hanging on Thursday.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:08 PM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspicious death of a youth whose body was found hanging after he was allegedly taken for questioning in connection with the missing of a minor girl.

It asked Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujith Kumar to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

K Ramesh (20) of Anaikaraipatti village in Peraiyur taluk was summoned by the Saptur police for questioning on Wednesday; his body was found hanging on Thursday.

His relatives claimed that police personnel killed the youth in police custody and hung his body.

State President of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front T Chellakannu said there was no reason for Ramesh to kill himself as claimed by the police.

He must have been killed in police custody and his body hung with or without the help of the family members of the minor girl, he said. 

The Government Usilampatti Hospital handed the body of the youth over to his family members after a postmortem examination on Thursday.

The body was buried in the village later. The SP said that the next course of action would be decided upon only after the arrival of the postmortem-examination report.

