Supplementary exam practical instructions released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations has issued instructions on the scoring system for supplementary practical Higher Secondary Exam. Students who failed only the written exam but passed the practical test need not take the practical exams again.

Students who had failed in the practical exams in the old scoring system (out of 1,200 marks) will have to undergo the practical exam in the old system for 30 marks, record and practical work shall be graded for 15 marks and a viva voce for five marks.

Students who failed the practical exams in the new scoring system (out of 600 marks), will undergo a practical test for 15 marks and record work shall be graded for 5 marks. Students should have scored at least 15 out of 70 in the written exam and 35 out of total 100 will be considered passed. The written supplementary exams for SSLC, HSE +1 and HSE +2 starts on September 21.