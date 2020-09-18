Tamil Nadu receives 32 per cent excess rainfall since June, more showers expected over the weekend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been blessed for the past few months. Since June, the State has received 32 per cent excess rainfall, although Chennai has recorded 18 per cent deficit rainfall.

The forecast shows more rains lashing parts of the State as low pressure area is likely to form over northeast Bay of Bengal around September 20.

So far, the State has received 376 mm of rainfall as against normal 284.6 mm from June 1 to September 17. The meteorological department said a two-day heavy rainfall warning was issued for Nilgiris district on September 20-21, while thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Tamilnadu.

Today's forecast saying light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Pondicherry and Karaikal, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Perambalur, Ariyalur and districts of north coastal Tamilnadu. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu.

As far as Chennai city is concerned, the pleasant weather conditions are likely to continue. The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Pandalur in Nilgiris has received the highest rainfall of 5 cm and Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded 4 cm of rainfall.