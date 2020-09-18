STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu women in flesh trade: Bruise so deep, but shrouded in swathes of foulplay

A security guard, Shankar came into our contact earlier this year when we did a story on the plight of security guards in the wake of the lockdown.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Flesh Trade

For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The pandemic had wreaked havoc on the health care system; the successive lockdowns, announced by the government to tackle this dreaded virus caseload, had dented livelihood of lakhs of people. Images of labourers trudging thousands of kilometres back to their desolate homes are still vivid in public memory.

But closer home, the crisis inflicted upon vulnerable women a bruise so deep, but so completely shrouded in swathes of intrigue and foulplay, that it made them all pawns in the exploitative game played by chequered perverts.

The story of Selvi*, one such woman, who had been trapped into the sex trade, spurred Express to take the plunge to find out more about the modus operandi and help expose a system.

ALSO READ: Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

When on a warm July evening Shankar* called up an Express reporter, little did we know that the story that he had to share would put us on the trail to the underbelly of a hi-tech flesh trade racket thriving in Madurai.

A security guard, Shankar came into our contact earlier this year when we did a story on the plight of security guards in the wake of the lockdown.

Shankar’s daughter Selvi* had fallen prey to an organised racket that was coercing women into prostitution under the garb of offering them jobs.

Based on Shankar’s tip-off, our reporters delved deeper into the machinations of the gang to find out about their modus operandi.

What emerged was as disturbing as it was new. When it was brought to attention of city Police Commissioner, he assured a swift probe. A month on, the gang is still active, preying on the gullible women, luring them into flesh trade.

Facilitators

Invite to the like-minded

  • The advertisements cater to ‘like-minded’ people wishing to take part in group sex/wife swapping

  • After coming across one such advertisement, Express contacted over half a dozen advertisers

  • Advertisers conducted thorough background check before giving us their Telegram (chatting app) ID to discuss matter further

FLESH TRADE -II

The gang operates on two levels -- as recruiters and as facilitators. Communications are through sophisticated chat applications

Recruiters

The interview

  • The gang poses as recruiters and contacts job aspirants through local job portals

  • Their primary target are girls and women from poor families

  • A physical interview is arranged

  • Anonymous recruiters do a thorough check of financial and family background

  • Candidates are sent back with the promise of an assured job

The proposition

  • The gang deputes a handler for the candidate

  • The handler makes the proposition; candidates are coaxed into accepting offer

The careful chat

  • The advertisers chat via self-destructing messages

  • The clients asked us to share their photos,  both as individuals and as couples

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Flesh Trade Tamil Nadu Flesh Trade Tamil Nadu Wife Swapping Tamil Nadu Group Sex Crime Against Women
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp