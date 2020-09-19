STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bring back 68k Tamils stranded abroad, urges PMK

The PMK on Friday urged the Central and State governments to bring back around 68,000 Tamils who were stranded abroad following the Covid-19 outbreak. 

Published: 19th September 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK on Friday urged the Central and State governments to bring back around 68,000 Tamils who were stranded abroad following the Covid-19 outbreak. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had recently said in Lok Sabha that around 68,000 Tamils were stranded in other countries.

The authorities have so far brought back only 79,000 of the 1.48 lakh Tamils who had applied for returning to Tamil Nadu. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, in a press statement, asked the State government to urge the Centre to operate special flights under Vande Bharat Mission to gulf countries and bring back the stranded people.

