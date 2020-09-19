COVID care centre turns exam hall for final year commerce student in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A COVID care centre was turned into an exam hall for a 20-year-old undergraduate student in Tirupathur district.

Anees, a resident of Basheerabad in Vaniyambadi, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was taken to the COVID care centre at the Islamia Women’s College on Saturday.

When he told health department officials that it was his exam day, Dr S Pasupathi, block medical officer, Alangayam, promised the final year commerce student of Islamia Men’s College that necessary steps would be taken to enable him to write the exam.

“When we learned about the examination, we motivated him to take it in the COVID care centre. Then we contacted the college administration to inform them,” Pasupathi said.

A nurse, clad in personal protection equipment (PPE), stood beside him while he wrote the industrial registration paper.

Medical staff and employees of Vaniyambadi municipality were also present at the hall when Anees took the examination.