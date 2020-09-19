Driver tries to take employer for a ride

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nallendran(40), a fish merchant, was on his way to Mudhukulathur on Thursday afternoon to deposit money for land registration. He gets a call. On the other end of the call is his driver, Nandakumar(25), to whom he had entrusted his brand new car back home in Narinkudi. Nandakumar informs him that he has been kidnapped with the car, and the kidnappers have demanded Rs 30 lakh to set him free.

Nallendran goes to the police and all police stations in the district are alerted. Nandakumar's phone is also traced. The phone is along the Kalloorani to Aladipatti road. Aruppukottai Inspector Balamurugan goes in his jeep nab the 'kidnappers'. He notices a speeding car on the road driven by a young man. He tries to overtake the brand new vehicle.

The young man turned out to be Nandakumar, but there was no sign of the 'kidnappers'. When Inspector Balamurugan tried to stop the vehicle, Nandakumar tried to hit him. After escaping narrowly, the Inspector blocked the car with his jeep.

Being cornered, Nandakumar jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. The car was handed over to the Narikudi police station, and an FIR was lodged under Section 381 of the IPC(theft by clerk or servant).

Nallendran is a fish merchant purchasing fishes from Ramanathapuram and selling them at Srivilliputhur. Police said that Nandakumar was in dire need of money to repay loans. This plan was plotted by Nandakumar as Nallendran had the money for the land registration, said the police.

However, what he had not anticipated was that his employer would come to us, police said. The police are looking for Nandakumar, who is absconding.