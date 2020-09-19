STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Health department officials to collect fines

Health department officials have now been made competent to collect fines from the public who violate compoundable offences under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939

Published: 19th September 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP staff posting Home Quarantine Notice at the gate of house of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru

Image used of representaional purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Health department officials have now been made competent to collect fines from the public who violate compoundable offences under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 such as violation of quarantine measures, social distancing, non-wearing of face masks, spitting in public places.

According to an order (dated September 17) issued by Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, as an effective prevention activity to control the spread of COVID-19, health department officials have thus been authorised to collect fine amount for the offences punishable under sub-section (2) of section 76 of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, besides officials from the local bodies, revenue department and police department. Also, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been ordered to create a new head of account to which the amount would be deposited.

While the Joint Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (Epidemics) would act as the state-level Nodal and Monitoring Officer, the Deputy Director of Health Services will serve as the district-level Nodal and Monitoring Officer for this purpose, the order stated.

Further, at the field-level, officials of public health department (not below the rank of Health Inspector), officials of Corporations, municipalities and urban local bodies (not below the rank of a sanitary inspector), police personnel (not below the rank of sub-inspector) and revenue officials (not below the rank of Revenue Inspector) have been authorised for the collection of fines, based on the Ordinance issued for the amendment of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 on September 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Public Health Act quarantine social distancing
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp