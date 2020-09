By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Management of SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur distributed around 250 tablets with six-month Internet plan to its non-teaching staff to enable their children to attend online classes, a statement on Friday said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam handed over the 250 tablets with 6 months internet plan, costing Rs 35 lakhs. He urged the children to use this facility for attending day-to-day online classes organised by the schools during this tough time.