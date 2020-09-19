Vaniyambadi COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student

By Express News Service

THIRUPATHUR: A COVID care centre turned to be an exam hall for a 20-year-old undergraduate student in Tirupathur district.

Anees, a resident of Basheerabad in Vaniyambadi, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was taken to the COVID care centre functioning at the Islamiya Women’s College on Saturday.

When he told the Health department officials that it was his exam day, Dr S Pasupathi, block medical officer (BMO), Alangayam, promised the final year commerce student of Islamia Men’s college of necessary steps to write the examination. Subsequently, arrangements were made.

“When we learned about the examination, we motivated him to take it in the COVID care centre. Then we contacted the college administration to inform them,” Pasupathi said.

A nurse, clad in personal protection equipment (PPE), stood beside him while writing industrial registration paper.

Medical staff and employees of Vaniyambadi municipality were also present at the hall when Anees took the online examination.