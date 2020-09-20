STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13-year-old girl dies by suicide in Erode after father scolds her for listening to music on mobile phone

While initial reports suggested the child had taken the step as she could not access online classes, police said her parents had made provisions for her to keep up with lessons.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

The girl's parents and relatives broke open the door after getting no response but she was already dead.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

A 13-year-old girl died by suicide at her residence in Nanjai Puliampatti in Erode on Sunday morning allegedly upset at being scolded by her father. While initial reports suggested that the child had been unable to access online classes, police later said that the family had provided her with the facilities needed to help in her studies.

The deceased was identified as Hemamalini V, a class eight student at the Bangalapudur government school. Police said that the child’s father had scolded her for listening to songs on the mobile phone for hours rather than studying. The child was reportedly struggling to follow the lessons on television and had asked for the mobile phone to attend classes. 

Her father’s reprimand is believed to have triggered her to take the extreme step. Bangalapudur police shifted the body to Gobichettipalayam government hospital for postmortem procedures.

Sub Inspector Manohar said that the child’s parents, in a statement to police, said they had arranged all facilities needed for her studies but that she had ended her life as she was a sensitive child and could not bear being scolded by her father. Further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

