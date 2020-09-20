Cops offer security to inter-caste couple in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A tense situation prevailed at the Villupuram Taluk Police Station, as an inter-caste couple who had eloped and got married, were given security at the station.

According to police sources, Abitha (19) of Arugampattu village near Sankarapuram and Selvakumar (29) of the same village were in love.

Their parents were against their love as the girl belonged to a dominant Hindu community and the youth was a Dalit. On Thursday, the couple eloped and got married.

In the evening, Abitha’s father lodged a complaint at Sankarapuram station that his daughter was missing. Meanwhile, the couple reached the police station on Thursday and their parents were called in for talks. Relatives of Abitha and Selvakumar gathered at the station and allegedly started abusing each other.

The information was passed to Kallakurichi SP Ziaul Haque, who contacted Villupuram SP S Radhakrishnan. Then, the couple was shifted to Villupuram Taluk Police Station in the midnight, where armed police personnel were deployed for the security of the station. The couple was then safely sent to Bengaluru, where they would live in a house belonging to Selvakumar’s friend for some time.