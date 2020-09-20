Detention order against key accused in SSI Wilson murder case set aside

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court set aside the detention order passed by Ramanathapuram Tahsildar against Sheikh Dawood, one of the key accused in the murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Wilson in Kanniyakumari.

Justice R Tharani passed the order while allowing a revision petition filed by Dawood against the tahsildar’s order on grounds that due procedures were not followed.

Dawood, a history-sheeter suspected of funding the murder of SSI Wilson, executed a bond before the Tahsildar on November 19, 2019 under Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), assuring that he would maintain good conduct for two years.

But subsequently, on January 22,2010, he was accused of trying to form a group similar to the Islamic State. Since the history-sheeter violated the bond executed by him, the Ramanathapuram tahsildar passed the detention order on February 1, 2020 to keep him in custody until November 2021. But Justice Tharani set aside the detention order since the authorities failed to issue any showcause notice to the accused which is a mandatory procedure.