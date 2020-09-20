STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood alert issued to people living along the banks of the Bhavani in Coimbatore

Following incessant rains in the catchments of Pillur Reservoir on Saturday, the inflow stood at 13,000 cusecs as of 11am on Sunday.

Rains

Coimbatore district has recorded 487.10 mm rainfall from 8.00 am Saturday to 8.00 am Sunday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district administration on Sunday issued a flood alert to people living along the banks of the River Bhavani in Mettupalayam and Sirumugai areas as outflow from the Pillur dam was increased.

Following incessant rains in the catchments of Pillur Reservoir on Saturday, the inflow stood at 13,000 cusecs as of 11.00 am on Sunday.

Since then, the reservoir has touched 97.5 feet, just 2.5 feet short of full reservoir level. This is the second time this year that the dam has reached its full storage.

To manage the water levels, water from the dam was let out into the Bhavani. As a result, the Coimbatore district administration issued a flood alert to people living along the banks of River Bhavani. They were warned not to attempt to cross the river or get into it.
 
Aliyar dam too reached its full storage level of 119 feet at 4.30 pm on Sunday. Surplus water of 3000 cusec is being released through sluices, officials said. 

Besides, the River Noyyal is in spate following good rainfall in its catchment areas. A temporary bridge at Perur Padithurai has been submerged in the flood water, forcing residents of Vedapatti, Kurumbapalayam, Veerakeradavalli, Somayampalayam, Ajnur and Maruthamalai to take a 9 km-detour to reach Perur.

Coimbatore district has recorded 487.10 mm rainfall from 8.00 am Saturday to 8.00 am Sunday. It has received an average rainfall of 34.89 mm over the 24 hours.

Power supply affected in Coonoor

Coonoor too witnessed mild showers on Sunday, which was accompanied by heavy wind. For the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, a rainfall of 13 mm has been recorded. In some parts, branches of trees fell on power line, thereby affecting electricity supply from 1 pm to 5 pm in a few places. 

Water released from Amaravathi Dam

Water from Amaravathi Dam in Udumalaipet was released for Kuruvai cultivation on Sunday morning. This will benefit 51,903 acres of agricultural lands in Tirupur and Karur districts. Minister for Animal Husbandary Udumalai K Radhakrishnan and Tirupur Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan took part in the event.

An official release stated that the monsoon brought much needed rains and increased water levels in various dams. As per a government order, water was released from Amaravathi Dam through old anaicut, which would benefit Kuruvai cultivaton in 26,653 acres in both the districts. 

While 6,048 MC ft water will be released via irrigation channels for old anaicut areas, 2,661 MC ft will be discharged for new anaicut areas. The water would be released in a phased manner until February 2, 2021.

