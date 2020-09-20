SI facing human rights violation cases transferred to Dindigul

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The South Zone Inspector General of Police has transferred Sub-Inspector E Esakkiraja, who is facing at least five human rights violation cases, to Dindigul district.

No stranger to controversies, Esakkiraja has at least five cases pending against him with State Human Rights Commission on charges of assaulting five persons – Anguraj (Home Guard), Surya, Velmurugan (a magazine reporter), Palanikumar (engineer) and Selvathevar of Mamannar Pulithevar Makkal Nala Iyakkam – on different occasions.

Similarly, court trials have been initiated against him on six plaints from people who accused him of torturing them. He landed in the soup when his alleged phone conversation with Madasamy, a history-sheeter, went viral on social media.

Nearly a fortnight ago, Palayamkottai police booked Esakkiraja on a plaint by Advocate Esakkipandi who alleged that the SI pulled a gun on him in front of Tirunelveli Court. Esakkiraja, who had worked in Kovilpatti Sub Division, is now attached with Thoothukudi South Police Station.