STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami should 'apologise' to farmers for support to farm bills: DMK chief MK Stalin

Stalin claimed history will not forgive Palaniswami for taking pride in saying he was a farmer and yet supporting the 'anti-farmer' farm bills.

Published: 20th September 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami "apologise" to farmers for supporting the farm bills of the BJP led government at the Centre, alleging these only protected corporates.

On Palaniswami's argument that farmers would be protected from price fall, he said provisions like third party certification for quality of farm produce were aimed at "protecting corporate companies" and not to safeguard the interests of farmers.

The bills that have been passed would not only control inter-state trade, but also those within the states, he alleged, seeking to rebut the Chief Minister's statement that neither farmers markets nor regulated markets shall see any adverse effects.

"These laws are detrimental to farmers market and regulated markets as well," Stalin claimed in a statement.

ALSO READ: Calling it 'anti-farmers', Punjab government to move court against new farm bills

Referring to the Chief Minister's statement that Punjab opposed the initiative due to revenue loss and the scenario there does not match with that of Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief asked why Palaniswami did not argue on the revenue aspect for the state.

Stalin claimed "history will not forgive" Palaniswami for taking pride in saying he was a farmer and yet supporting the "anti-farmer" and "pro-corporate" farm bills of the BJP-led Centre.

AIADMK's Rajya Sabha MP SR Balasubramoniyan opposed the Bills and this was "comical" after the party's support to it, he said.

"The only option open to the Chief Minister is to apologise to the farmers, befitting the stature of his office," he said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Palaniswami asserted that the bills would benefit farmers from unexpected price fall and accused the DMK of opposing them for political reasons.

EXPLAINED: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy

Today, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A third bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits, is to be moved separately in the upper house.

All three bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu CM Farm Bills
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp