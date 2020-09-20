Tamil Nadu to have adequate water till monsoon as groundwater levels improve, Chennai makes exception

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The groundwater level in the state, excluding Chennai, has improved by an average of three metres after the onset of southwest monsoon, said Dr CN Mahesvaran, MD of Tamil Nadu Water Supply And Drainage Board (TWAD).

The TWAD board, which monitors groundwater levels through 1,286 observation wells across the state, except Chennai, has found that the level rose to 14 metres after being down to a depth of 16.3 metres in September 2018, said a release from the board on Saturday. During the pre-monsoon period (May 2020) this year, the level was further down at 17.3 metres.

The rise in level was because of the 402 mm rainfall the State received, which is 24 per cent higher than that of last year (323 mm). Average rainfall expected for the complete year is 985 mm, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the storage positions in the 17 reservoirs across the state is 127 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). “Analysing the rainfall, rising groundwater levels and the storage position at reservoirs, the state will be provided with adequate water till the onset of monsoon,” the release added.