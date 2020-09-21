Adavinainar dam exceeds storage capacity of 174 mcft; Residents alerted
As the Adavinainar Dam water exceeded its storage capacity of 174 mcft, the district administration alerted the residents along the riverbank.
TENKASI: As the Adavinainar Dam water exceeded its storage capacity of 174 mcft, the district administration alerted the residents along the riverbank. The local body has been alerted to handle any untoward incident.
Owing to good rains in the Western Ghats for the past two days, the dam witnessed a huge influx. Meanwhile, the district administration closed the pathway to Ramnathi Dam. It restricted the public from taking bath in the dam water, despite scores of tourists thronging Ramnathi for a week due to the bathing ban at the Courtallam Falls.