‘Covid-affected’ school HM alleges fleecing by Tiruchy hospital

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A private hospital in Tiruchy has come under the scanner for allegedly fleecing a patient in the name of Covid-19 treatment.

The incident came to light when the headmaster of a private school in Pudukkottai posted a video on WhatsApp groups, alleging that despite remitting an advance of Rs 1 lakh at the time of his hospitalisation, the hospital demanded an additional Rs 1.42 lakh for the six-day treatment, without informing whether he had tested positive for the virus. In the video that went viral on social media platforms, the HM, J Nicholas (55), is seen demanding action against the hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I was asked to get admitted on September 13 after I had fever. Although my health got better the next morning, the doctors took a CT-scan and told me that I contracted the coronavirus and needed treatment for at least five days.

In the subsequent days, without taking the RT-PCR tests or providing me any information regarding the treatment, the hospital staff continued to provide some tablets and demanded me to pay an additional Rs 1.42 lakh in the name of Covid treatment, if I had to be discharged.

Till now, I have no idea whether I contracted Covid-19 or not.” The headmaster added that despite his requests to deduct the remaining amount from his government insurance scheme, the hospital allegedly compelled him to pay the entire amount directly. “I was not allowed to leave until the Health Department officials intervened.

How can I pay for the treatment when I have no idea if I have the disease or not. The hospital forcibly made me stay in the hospital for more than six days and added more charges to my bill without providing any information,” he complained.

On taking note of the video which got widely circulated, the Health Department intervened and demanded the hospital to discharge the patient without charging any extra amount apart from the Rs 1 lakh paid as advance. However, when TNIE contacted the hospital authorities, they dismissed the allegation and said they had all the required proof to justify the charges.

When contacted, District Collector S Sivarasu said: “ I have asked the Health Department to submit a report. We will investigate the issue and issue a showcase notice to the hospital. Action will be taken against the hospital if it overcharged patient.”

Viral video

The headmaster posted a video on WhatsApp groups, alleging that despite remitting an advance of Rs 1 lakh at the time of his hospitalisation, the hospital demanded an additional Rs 1.42 lakh for the six-day treatment

Unable to do well in exam, boy flees from house

Coimbatore: A 14-year-old school student ran away from his residence on Saturday as he was, allegedly, unable to perform well in an online exam. The boy has been identified as Navaneethan (14), son of Shanmugam from Railway Colony in Podunur.

He was studying in class IX in a private school near Podanur and was staying at his relative’s house in the same locality. Sources said that a few days ago, his school had conducted an online test. “On September 14, the boy’s father reportedly scolded him over phone for not performing well in the test. His father also urged him to focus on his studies instead of blaming the medium of teaching. Soon after this, the boy went missing,” they said. Podanur police registered a case.