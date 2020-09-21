STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No stay on class 10 exam for disabled students in Tamil Nadu

HC, however, grants liberty to candidates to approach it if they are not able to appear for exam due to any health risk

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

CHENNAI: During a special virtual hearing on Sunday, the Madras High Court refused to grant interim stay on conducting the state board Class X examinations for private candidates with physical and mental disabilities, scheduled from September 21 (Monday).

The court, however, granted liberty to the candidates to approach it individually if they are not able to appear for the exam due to any health risk. The parent of a disabled student had filed a review petition against the order dated September 3 of the High Court which directed the state to conduct Covid-19 tests on candidates with physical and mental disabilities and also their scribes prior to commencing the exams.

The petitioner’s counsel A Yogeshwaran said the issues raised by various disabled candidates have not been addressed and under the present circumstances, the life and safety of the candidates are at risk. However, the special government pleader for the state education department, C Munusamy, submitted that all the necessary arrangements have been made by testing the candidates and their scribes as per the earlier directions of the High Court.

The special government pleader further said that only the petitioner’s ward is not willing to take up the examinations while the rest of the candidates are ready. The division bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha observed that all the directions issued by the court have been complied by the state. “Let the candidates who are willing to take the risk appear for the exams and those who cannot may specify the reasons. The court will take up those cases separately,” it observed. The bench, however, ordered the state to file a detailed report on the issues faced by each candidate.

