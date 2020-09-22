Flood alert issued in Hogenakkal

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: District administration issued a flood alert in Hogenakkal after the inflow of water rose to 35,000 cusecs on Monday.

According to the Pennagaram Tahsildhar, Sethulingam Balachandiram, flood alert was issued in Hogenakkal as the water was released from Kabini and Krishnasagar dam in Karnataka.

Sethulingam also informed that as much as 10,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs of water were released from Krishnasagar and Kabini respectively. The officials expect that water would reach as much as 60,000 cusecs soon.

"Flood alert was issued to villages, including, Uttamalai, Nadarkottai, Rasimanal area through Tomtoms. A disaster management team is on standby to prevent any mishaps. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials stated that water levels are expected to rise if rains persist in the Cauvery water catchments," he added.