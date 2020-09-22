STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC issues notice to Centre, state on plea for better facilities to sanitary workers

The petitioner said according to data collected by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, since 2017 one sanitary worker has died every 5 days in India while cleaning sewers or septic tanks

Published: 22nd September 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and central government to file a detailed report on a plea to provide minimum wages, risk allowances and basic amenities including housing facilities to sanitary workers in local bodies.

A division bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued the notice on the plea filed by N Paneerselvam, an advocate from Coimbatore, who stated that sanitation workers and manual scavengers are losing their lives maintaining sewers and septic tanks in the name of clean India.

The petitioner also said according to the data collected by the National Commission for Safai Karamchari, since 2017, one sanitation worker has died every five days in India while cleaning sewers or septic tanks. The main cause of deaths among sewage cleaners is the depletion of oxygen and the presence of toxic gases, mostly hydrogen sulphide at the bottom of septic tanks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sanitary workers are the real warriors next to the medical professionals, fighting against the virus without any fear and hesitation and also not expecting the government will provide safety kits and other safety gear to them, he added.

In the state, sanitary workers, who are working without giving any importance to their life, are only earning Rs 2100 per month, which amounts to around Rs 80 per day and are mostly contract workers,
stated the petitioner.

Thus the petitioner sought basic wages and better housing facilities to be provided to each of the workers with a risk allowance at least to those working under the local bodies.

The court recording the submissions made by the petitioner issued a notice on the plea to state and central government authorities to file a detailed report on October 16.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Sanitary workers Manual scavengers
India Matters
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Bollywood drug probe: NCB may summon Deepika Padukone if needed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp