New legislation will increase farmers’ income: L Murugan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP State President L Murugan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. He appealed to all not to spread misinformation about the bills and mislead farmers.

The long-standing demand of farmers for fair price for their produce has been met, said Murugan. “The legislation will transform the sector and raise farmers’ income. This will make farmers independent of government-controlled markets, eradicate middlemen, and fetch a better price for their produce,” he said.



The legislation would also give a boost to food-processing industry. “Cold storage has been given a priority under the Atmanirbhar Bharat. The two bills would help prevent hoarding and increase export rate,” he added. Talking about the pricing, he said, “Price comes down when there is an increase in production and fall in demand. There had been times when farmers were pushed to sell tomatoes for as low as Rs 1 or Rs 2 per kg. The legislation will ensure a standard price for goods throughout the contract period,” he said.