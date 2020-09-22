STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 5,334 new COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths in last 24-hours

Keeping with the trend of the capital district reporting just below 1,000 cases each day, Chennai reported 989 cases.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,334 new Covid-19 cases and 76 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases the State has seen so far to 5,52,674 and death toll to 8,947. With 5,406 more people being discharged, the total number of patients recorded as discharged after treatment is now 4,97,377, leaving only 46,350 active cases.

Keeping with the trend of the capital district reporting just below 1,000 cases each day, Chennai reported 989 cases. Its neighboring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 231, 209, and 230 cases respectively. Coimbatore continues to lead the rest of the State with 595 cases being added to its tally on the day, while another western district, Tirupur, reported 369 cases.  

Ten deaths on the same day as admission

Of the 76 deaths reported on Tuesday, 32 deaths were in private hospitals and 44 in government hospitals.

According to a State media bulletin, of the 76 deaths, only seven patients did not have any comorbid conditions. While six of the deaths occurred the day after the patient was admitted, 10 patients died within a day of admission - two of them on August 30 alone. Of the 10, in four cases the time of admission and time of death are the same while in two of the 10 deaths, the patient died just hours after admission.

A 48-year-old man from Sivaganga with Chronic Kidney Disease tested positive on August 25. He was admitted at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai at 1.15 pm on August 30 and died at the time due to COVID pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Similarly, a  63-year-old man from Pudukkottai with Type 2 diabetes tested positive on September 15. He was admitted to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital at 7.10 pm on September 15 and died at the time due to COVID pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Failure.

A 52-year-old man from Namakkal was admitted to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem at 4.45 pm on September 8 and died at the same time. The patient’s samples tested positive for COVID on September 10 and the cause of death is listed as COVID pneumonia.

In Chennai, a 67-year-old woman, with no comorbid conditions, tested positive on September 1. She was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College at 2 am on September 14. The time of death is also recorded as 2 am that day, the cause being COVID pneumonia.

Of the two patients who died within hours of admission, one was a 75-year-old man in Salem with Type 2. He tested positive on September 11 and was admitted in the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at 10.06 pm on September 19. He died 36 minutes later at 10.40 pm due to COVID pneumonia, respiratory failure, Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The other patient, a 77-year-old man from Kancheepuram, had Coronary Artery Disease, Type 2 diabetes, bronchial asthma, and hypertension. He tested positive on September 21 and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai that day at 1.45 pm. He died at 05.30 pm that day due to COVID pneumonia. 

New labs approved

Two more private labs have been approved for COVID testing in Tamil Nadu. Vinayaka Mission's Kirupananda Variyar Medical College and Hospitals in Salem & Orbito Asia Diagnostics in Chennai are now allowed to conduct COVID tests. On Tuesday, as many as 82,928 people were tested for the coronavirus in the State.

