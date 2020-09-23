STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,334 fresh Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, toll nears 9,000

Tamil Nadu reported 5,334 new Covid cases and 76 deaths on Tuesday, taking the case tally to 5,52,674 and toll to 8,947.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:03 AM

A medic conducting rapid COVID-19 test. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,334 new Covid cases and 76 deaths on Tuesday, taking the case tally to 5,52,674 and toll to 8,947. Keeping with the trend of capital reporting just below 1,000 cases each day, Chennai reported 989 cases. Neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 231, 209 and 230 cases respectively. Coimbatore continued to lead rest of State with 595 cases.  

10 deaths on same day of admission
Of the 76 deaths reported on the day, 32 deaths were in private hospitals and 44 in government hospitals. Of the 76, only seven patients did not have comorbid conditions. While seven of these deaths occurred just a day after the patients were admitted, 10 patients died on the same day -- two on August 30 alone --  of being admitted. Of the 10, in four cases the time of admission and time of death are the same. 

Two more labs approved in State
Two more private labs have been approved for Covid testing in TN. Vinayaka Mission’s Kirupananda Variyar Medical College and Hospitals in Salem and Orbito Asia Diagnostics in Chennai are now allowed to conduct tests. 

Tamil Nadu COVID 19
