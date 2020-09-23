Counter sought on PIL seeking digital locker system

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench sought counter affidavit from the Central and State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of digital locker facility for furnishing certificates and other documents. The litigant S Vijayakumar, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that the Union Ministry of Information Technology had notified rules for digital locker system in 2016. Through subsequent amendments in 2017, the ministry had announced that documents shared via Digital Locker can be treated on par with physical documents. However, the digital locker system has not been implemented fully in many states, including Tamil Nadu, he added and sought the above direction. A Bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam issued notice and adjourned the case to November 4 for the filing of counter affidavit.