Efforts of govt would reflect in polls: Sellur K Raju

Only those who win the confidence of the people could come to power, said Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju here on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Only those who win the confidence of the people could come to power, said Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju here on Tuesday. Responding to DMK president MK Stalin’s comment that the DMK would come to power in the next six months, Raju said, “He is just uttering the words of Prashant Kishore.

It looks like the Opposition Leader has become an astrologer who predicts election results before the polls.” Even amidst the pandemic, the AIADMK government ensured that developmental works, including projects under the Smart Cities Mission, were not halted.

“The contractors have been directed to expedite the works. All the smart city projects, except for the underground drainage works in the north of Vaigai, would be completed and unveiled before the Assembly polls,” Raju said, adding that the efforts of the government would be reflected in polls.

Arrival Plaza inspection
Inspecting the works of the Rs 2.45-crore Arrival Plaza in Jhansi Rani park, he said that Tamil Nadu has been a forerunner in tourism developments since 2014. A total of 1.30 crore domestic tourists and 3 lakh foreign tourists visit the State every year. “Madurai, being the temple city, would have the Arrival plaza by the end of November.” he said. 

“It would have shops selling native and heritage products on the ground floor, food corner along with resting facilities for tourists on the first floor. Battery-operated vehicles would also be used to ferry tourists from Madurai Railway Junction,” he added.

More from Tamil Nadu.
