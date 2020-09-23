STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journey to burial ground a regular 'adventure' for residents of this Ariyalur village

The deteriorating road, which runs alongside a canal, was laid 15 years ago and is the only route to the burial ground.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral procession crossing knee-deep water in the Marakurichi village

Funeral procession crossing knee-deep water in the Marakurichi village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A villager’s last journey -- to the burial ground -- was not the sombre, peaceful affair one would expect. The deceased’s fellow villagers from Marakurichi in Ariyalur district had to wade through knee-deep mud on Monday while struggling to keep the body from falling into the muck.

Unfortunately for the residents of Marakurichi, near Sendurai, this was hardly an unusual experience. Everytime it rains, the 1.5km mud road connecting the village to the burial ground becomes a slush-pit. 

The deteriorating road, which runs alongside a canal, was laid 15 years ago and is the only route to the burial ground.

“With water flowing through the canal and the entire ‘road’ turning slushy, many of those who participated in the procession injured themselves on Monday,” said one villager.
 
“Wading through knee-deep water and supporting one another, we somehow safely transported the body of the deceased. Even a peaceful death procession is not an option for the residents of our village," the villager rued.

Ravanan, a retired headmaster and resident of the village, described every attempt to reach the burial ground during the rains as an adventure. 

“What is usually termed a peaceful last journey becomes an adventure with people trying not to fall while wading through knee-deep water,” he said.

According to the villagers, they have submitted at least 20 petitions to various authorities in the last few years in vain.

