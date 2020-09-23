STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kin of history-sheeter allege custodial death

A while later, the relatives said, they received a phone call from the police station informing them about Manikandan’s death, claimed to be due to seizures (fits). 

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The relatives of a 30-year-old history-sheeter on Tuesday protested outside Tirupur (rural) police station demanding action against the officers responsible for the alleged custodial death of the man.
According to sources, Manikandan alias Raju, a resident of Chettipalayam, was taken for an inquiry on Tuesday early morning in connection with a murder case.

A while later, the relatives said, they received a phone call from the police station informing them about Manikandan’s death, claimed to be due to seizures (fits). Refusing to buy the alleged claims made by the police, the kin staged a protest and accused the police of killing the man in custody since he was booked for several crimes in the locality previously.   

Refuting the allegations, Tirupur Deputy Police Commissioner K Suresh Kumar told TNIE, “Manikandan was taken by the police personnel for an inquiry in connection with a murder case on Tuesday morning.

When he, along with the police personnel, was having breakfast at an eatery he reportedly suffered seizures (fits).” Though he was rushed to Government Tirupur Hospital, the man was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors there, the official said and added that the postmortem report will determine the future course of action.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp