Kin of history-sheeter allege custodial death

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The relatives of a 30-year-old history-sheeter on Tuesday protested outside Tirupur (rural) police station demanding action against the officers responsible for the alleged custodial death of the man.

According to sources, Manikandan alias Raju, a resident of Chettipalayam, was taken for an inquiry on Tuesday early morning in connection with a murder case.

A while later, the relatives said, they received a phone call from the police station informing them about Manikandan’s death, claimed to be due to seizures (fits). Refusing to buy the alleged claims made by the police, the kin staged a protest and accused the police of killing the man in custody since he was booked for several crimes in the locality previously.

Refuting the allegations, Tirupur Deputy Police Commissioner K Suresh Kumar told TNIE, “Manikandan was taken by the police personnel for an inquiry in connection with a murder case on Tuesday morning.

When he, along with the police personnel, was having breakfast at an eatery he reportedly suffered seizures (fits).” Though he was rushed to Government Tirupur Hospital, the man was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors there, the official said and added that the postmortem report will determine the future course of action.