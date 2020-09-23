Madras HC initiates contempt proceedings against nine schools for collecting full fees

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday suo motu initiated contempt proceedings against nine schools across Tamil Nadu for collecting full fees from parents in violation of its order.

For the 2020-21 academic year, the Madras High Court in an order on July 17 permitted schools in the state to collect 75 per cent of the fees collected during the previous academic year. Of this, 40 per cent can be collected as advance fees on or before August 31. The balance 35 per cent shall be collected within two months from the date of reopening and commencement of physical classes. The court also extended the deadline for payment of 40 per cent of school fees from August 31 to September 30.

Justice Anand Venkatesh on Wednesday passed the order after hearing the submissions made by the school education department Deputy Secretary K Jeyalalitha.

In the reply filed at the court, the education department contended, "Complaints were received from parents against 111 schools across the state over the collection of full fees. Based on the investigation by each of the respective chief education officers from the districts, 97 complaints were found to be baseless. However, nine schools were found to have collected the full fees."

The education department also submitted the list of schools that did not comply with the order.

The court issued notices to the chairmen of the schools to file a detailed report to the court on the contempt proceedings initiated.

The court then directed the counsel for the CBSE to file a detailed report by October 14 on the violations by creating a separate mail id and publish it widely so that parents can send complaints. The counsel for the CBSE earlier submitted to the court that no complaints were received by the board on fee violations.

The counsel for the association of schools sought an extension of the time to pay the fees. However, the court rejected their submissions and adjourned the plea to October 14.