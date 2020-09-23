STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC initiates contempt proceedings against nine schools for collecting full fees

For the 2020-21 academic year, the Madras High Court in an order on July 17 permitted schools in the state to collect 75 per cent of the fees collected during the previous academic year

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday suo motu initiated contempt proceedings against nine schools across Tamil Nadu for collecting full fees from parents in violation of its order.

For the 2020-21 academic year, the Madras High Court in an order on July 17 permitted schools in the state to collect 75 per cent of the fees collected during the previous academic year. Of this, 40 per cent can be collected as advance fees on or before August 31. The balance 35 per cent shall be collected within two months from the date of reopening and commencement of physical classes. The court also extended the deadline for payment of 40 per cent of school fees from August 31 to September 30.

Justice Anand Venkatesh on Wednesday passed the order after hearing the submissions made by the school education department Deputy Secretary K Jeyalalitha.

In the reply filed at the court, the education department contended, "Complaints were received from parents against 111 schools across the state over the collection of full fees. Based on the investigation by each of the respective chief education officers from the districts, 97 complaints were found to be baseless. However, nine schools were found to have collected the full fees."

The education department also submitted the list of schools that did not comply with the order.

The court issued notices to the chairmen of the schools to file a detailed report to the court on the contempt proceedings initiated.

The court then directed the counsel for the CBSE to file a detailed report by October 14 on the violations by creating a separate mail id and publish it widely so that parents can send complaints. The counsel for the CBSE earlier submitted to the court that no complaints were received by the board on fee violations.

The counsel for the association of schools sought an extension of the time to pay the fees. However, the court rejected their submissions and adjourned the plea to October 14.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court School fees
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp