STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagercoil: Aspirant loses chance to attend NEET after coaching centre fails to pay fee

A girl lost the chance to appear at the recently-held NEET allegedly due to the non-payment of fees by a private coaching centre in Nagercoil.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: After a girl lost the chance to appear at the recently-held NEET allegedly due to the non-payment of fees by a private coaching centre in Nagercoil, her mother petitioned the Collector demanding action against the centre.

K T Raja Sekar, who works as a Health Inspector in Kanniyakumari district, told TNIE that the private NEET coaching centre assured his daughter R V Thaslin Smily of the hall ticket but failed to procure it. "Smily studied class XII at a private matriculation school at Agastheeswaram during 2019-2020. The coaching centre conducted examinations at the school at the end of the last year. Later, its staff approached us saying that since our daughter topped the examination, she would get free NEET coaching from them. Believing their words, we admitted her to the centre. Soon, they asked us to submit Rs 20,000 in instalments for books and payment of NEET entrance fee. We did. Later, they took additional Rs 10,000 for the online classes," he added. Even after taking the money, the centre did not pay the entrance fee. As a result, our daughter missed an opportunity, he alleged. 

His wife P Vanaja petitioned the Collector, urging him to take action against the centre and help their daughter appear in the NEET the next year.

"When Smily was undergoing coaching at the centre, its staff told us that if she failed to secure a seat through NEET, they would help her study dental or medicine at any private college. They even asked Rs 3 lakh as advance. However, we declined the offer," Sekar said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET private coaching centre Nagercoil
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp