No possibility of reopening schools now, says Sengottaiyan

In the current situation, there is no possibility of reopening schools across the State, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:13 AM

School Education minister KA Sengottaiyan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

ERODE: In the current situation, there is no possibility of reopening schools across the State, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. Speaking to media persons at Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday, the minister assured action against private schools that charged full fees.

“A week ago, the School Education Department received complaints against 14 private schools across the State for collecting full fees during the lockdown. Recently, these institutions were sent letters seeking an explanation. Action will be taken after analysing their responses,” Sengottaiyan said. 

On increasing enrolment in government schools, he said, “Nearly 15.3 lakh students enrolled in government schools across Tamil Nadu for the 2020-2021 academic year. Of these, 2.5 lakh students were studying in private schools. The admission process will go on till September end.” The minister further said that around 50 middle schools would be upgraded to high schools as per Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s order.

“Similarly, 50 high schools will be upgraded as higher secondary schools. Steps are underway to open 15 new elementary and ten new middle schools this year. Besides, vacancies for technical posts in various schools will be filled soon,” he added.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the newly-launched mobile ration shops at Gobichettipalayam. He said that 20,000 people would be benefitted by this scheme in Erode. A press release stated that these mobile ration shops, which are facilitated by 27 cooperative societies, would cover 51 localities in the district.

